Surjewala meets Cong MLAs amid leadership change buzz

Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, began meetings with party legislators here amid signs of “disgruntlement” and speculation about a leadership change within the ruling party. However, terming the meetings as an organisational exercise undertaken by both AICC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Surjewala said, any news that is circulated in the media about leadership change is only a “figment of imagination”.

“This is a continuous exercise for introspection and development of the state. It is a long exercise. It will happen over a period of a month or month-and-half, during which he will be meeting party legislators, MPs, defeated candidates, District Congress Committee chiefs, before meeting ministers, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister”, he said.

According to party sources, as part of the first phase of his three day visit, Surjewala on Monday held one-on-one meetings with legislators from the Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts. He is expected to hear their grievances and collect feedback on the government’s functioning, sources said. The meetings have gained significance as some MLAs have recently expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

They also come at a time when speculation over a leadership change has resurfaced following Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna’s remarks hinting at “revolutionary” political developments after September. There is also talk within party circles of a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of state Congress president, a post currently held by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters, Surjewala said he is meeting all Congress legislators individually in order to understand the status of the five guarantee schemes in their respective assembly constituencies as the government has completed two years in office.

Noting that Karnataka is the only state in the country that transfers Rs 58,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of the people, Surjewala said, “We want to know from our MLAs, the status of Congress guarantees in their constituencies, any improvements that needs be done, what further transparency and accountability that can be brought.”

Aland MLA B R Patil had alleged bribery in public housing allotments under the Housing Department, while Kagwad MLA Raju Kage had hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund release, and alleging that the administration had “completely collapsed.” Their remarks have embarrassed the ruling Congress, with opposition BJP and JD(S) accusing the government of “rampant corruption” and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Siddaramaiah met both Patil and Kage last week after returning from New Delhi and reportedly assured them that their concerns would be addressed. He is also said to have urged them “not to speak publicly against the government”. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for a cabinet reshuffle as the Congress government has completed two years in office.