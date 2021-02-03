Surya Kiran, Sarangi to perform breathtaking aerobatic feats 

A unique display of the indigenous platforms (both fixed and rotary wing), aptly titled 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' will be part of the flying display during the 13th edition of Aero India-2021. HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace centred on the theme 'Conceive. Indigenise. Collaborate' at the world's first hybrid exhibition.



The spectators will be treated to high velocity maneuvers by the Sarang and Suryakiran aerobatics team at the Air Force Station. Suryakiran and Sarang are for the first time coming together to perform aerobatics.

The Vijay formation (C17, Su-30MKI, LCA Tejas), Brahmastra formation (Rafale) Garuda formation (SU-30, Hawks and JAGUAR), Trishul formation by the three Su-30 MKI are all set to captivate the public.

As part of the dress rehearsal on Tuesday on the eve of air show the nine-aircraft Suryakiran team flew Hawk MKI aircraft while Sarang flew four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) from the HAL stable. The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) diving sharply took sharp radius turns. Equipped with Shakti engine, LCH is the only helicopter that can carry out an air-to-air missile engagement and is designed to operate at an altitude of 20,000 feet.

Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will take part in the flying display while Static displays will include Do 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III.

The vintage DAKOTA DC-3 will also perform at the air show. It has been inducted into the Vintage Aircraft Flight of the IAF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that that the government, on the opening day of the Aero India, will award the HAL Rs 48,000 crore contract to supply 83 LCA Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force.











