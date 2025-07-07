Surya questions BMRCL over Metro yellow line delay

Bengalur: BharatiyaJanata Party MP Tejasvi Surya has once again raised strong objection to the repeated delays in launching the commercial operations of Bengaluru’s much-awaited Yellow Line. The MP, along with several BJP leaders and supporters, staged a protest near Lalbagh on July 5, demanding immediate commencement of operations.

The protest, organized by the BJP, saw the participation of multiple legislators and parliamentarians, including MLA CK Ramamurthy and MP PC Mohan. The group marched from Lalbagh East Gate towards the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) MD’s office, voicing frustration over the repeated postponement of the launch of yellow line.

Addressing the protestors, Tejasvi Surya said, “Metro and buses are vital public transport systems. But the key yellow line connecting south Bengaluru to Electronic City has not opened even after four years of delay. It was scheduled to begin in 2021, and even now, there’s no clarity.” He further questioned the BMRCL on the recent 100% hike in Metro fares, asking why such an increase was implemented without transparency. “Where is the fare revision report? The public deserves to know. BMRCL must make the fare determination committee’s report public,” Surya demanded.

BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao had previously stated that the yellow line is expected to be operational by August 15, but growing public discontent is mounting pressure on the authorities. Police had deployed KSRP vehicles and security personnel to manage the protest and ensure order as hundreds marched protesting the delays.

The BJP has accused the BMRCL of inefficiency and is pressing for greater accountability, especially with the yellow llne considered critical for decongesting the city’s southern tech corridor.