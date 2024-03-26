Suspected naxal activity in Ainekidu draws authorities’ attention

Mangaluru: Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into suspected naxal activity in Ainekidu village, situated within the Subrahmanya gram panchayat of Kadaba taluk. The focus centres on a group of four individuals who were observed visiting a house located on the outskirts of a forest on Saturday evening.

According to reports, two men and two women arrived at the house around 6:30 pm, where they spent approximately 30 to 45 minutes, sharing a meal and taking basic provisions before departing.

A team comprising officers from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and local police, visited the location on Sunday to gain more intelligence on the matter.

Upon their arrival at the location, authorities intensified their efforts by utilising drone cameras in the search operation.

Accounts suggest that the suspected naxals arrived from the forest during light rainfall on Saturday evening. After meeting with an individual at the house, they allegedly expressed a desire to visit another location but opted for an alternate house due to security measures in place at the initial site.

The suspected naxalites who dressed inconspicuously, engaged in conversation with the occupants of the house. They mentioned about their associates’ errands to purchase groceries nearby.

Concerns about detection by passers-by is said to have prompted their swift departure from the house.