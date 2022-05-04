Sword weighing 4,000 kg to adorn Kempe Gowda statue at Bengaluru International Airport

Bengaluru: The construction work of 108-feet tall Kempe Gowda statue on the premises of the Bengaluru International airport is expedited with the arrival of 4,000 kg of sword which is going to be fixed to the statue.

The statue is coming up in the 23-acre heritage park which is being developed in the airport named after the founder of Bengaluru city Kempe Gowda.

It is being planned to project the statue as the major attraction of the airport. The passengers who will arrive and depart from Bengaluru will have the experience of witnessing the "architectural marvel". The sword arrived here in a special truck from New Delhi on Monday.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, welcomed the sword and participated in the worshipping programme.

The statue is being built at a cost of Rs 85 crore. Padmabhushan awardee architect from Noida, Ram Wanar Ji Sutar is in-charge of erecting the statue.