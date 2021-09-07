SWR Bengaluru parcel traffic generates Rs 31.5 cr in five months 

Bengaluru: The South Western Railways (SWR) on Monday held a meeting with the parcel lease holders of Bengaluru Division through a video conference. Addressing the meeting, General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore stated, "Bengaluru Division has generated Rs 31.07 crore revenue from parcel traffic in last 5 months,"



According to a press statement, he requested the leaseholders to engage on long-term lease contracts and assured that that bottlenecks would be removed expeditiously for promoting the ease of doing business.

Mr Sanjeev Kishore also sought suggestions from lease holders for improving the parcel traffic and sought their co-operation in creating a parcel hub at Bengaluru. He assured that all necessary support would be rendered to the customers.

"Over the last five months (April –Aug 2021) Rs 31.07 crore worth of revenue has been generated in Bengaluru Division, from the parcel traffic. About 47,350 tonnes of goods have been transported to various destinations across the country in VPUs, SLRs by different registered lease holders such as Lotus Farms, EGSL, Sree Rajalakshmi Cargo Movers, Safe Connect, Maruti Rail Cargo, AVG Logistics Ltd., KSB TCC (P) Ltd., R M Cargo, M/s Care Cargo Forum), Spiderman Express Pvt. Ltd., B T C retail, and Mica Cargo Movers whose representatives were present at the meeting," he said.

Commodities such as automobile parts, electronic goods, machinery parts, capsicum, hatching eggs, garments, cycles, seasonal fruits, silk yarn etc are transported from KSR Bengaluru, Yeshvantpur, Banaswadi, Nelamangala, Bengaluru Cantt stations and the major destinations served are Delhi, Danapur, Howrah, Guwahati, etc.

Further, eight VPHs and 39 SLRs are leased out in different trains for this purpose. In addition, Kisan Rails with mangoes and onions have also been run as parcel specials during the year 2021, he added.

Also present at the meeting were Hari Shankar Verma, Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Western Railway, Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Dr A N Krishna Reddy, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager, Akhil M Shastri, Sr. Divisional Operations Manager.