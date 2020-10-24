SWR general manager Ajay Kumar Singh inspects Central Wrokshop

Bengaluru: Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi, did annual inspection of the Central Workshop, Ashokapuram, on Friday. It was established in 1924 as a base workshop of the erstwhile Mysore State Railway. Recently, it has successfully manufactured high-speed MEMU motor coach wheel that can run at a speed of 160 km per hour.

During the visit, Singh inaugurated Railway Institute (relocated) at the workshop. Facilities for playing many indoor games like caroms, chess, snooker, table tennis and reading rooms are provided at the workshop.

Sujata Singh, president, SWR women's organisation inaugurated Heritage Pillars at the workshop. These two Heritage Pillars cast in Mysuru Workshop in 1939 for Mysuru State Railway were found recently. To give them a place of pride right at the entrance of the workshop these two pillars have been aesthetically erected with two metal insignias emblems of Southern Maratha Railway (SMR) and of Mysore State Railway (MSR). A fountain between these two pillars was also inaugurated which will significantly improve the ambiance of the workshop and will also inculcate heritage consciousness in the staff.

A Portrait of the Mysuru Maharaja was also unveiled on the occasion. The specialty of 3D painting is that it will stare at the viewer from any angle. Even the direction of footwear of the maharaja will look pointed towards the viewers.

Singh also inaugurated Welding Simulator at BTC which gives virtual training to operate welding tools, which is very essential to activities in the workshop. 5 T Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) crane was commissioned. The 25th High Speed MEMU Motor Coach wheel was rolled out for Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Friday. Shot Blasting Machine was also inaugurated on the occasion.

P Srinivasu, chief workshop manager, Mysuru gave a presentation on the performance and achievement of the workshop. Singh distributed awards to the officers and staff for their performance during the previous year and up to September this year. He later interacted with members of recognized trade unions and staff.