SWR to operate Yesvantpur-Danapur festival special train 

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate a bi -weekly superfast special express between Danapur - Yesvantpur - Danapur (train No. 03209/03210) in view of Durga Puja, Deepawali and Chhath Puja.

Danapur - Yesvantpur festival special express (No. 03209) will depart from Danapur in Bihar at 18:10 hrs on every Monday and Saturday and arrive in Yesvantpur at 18:30 hrs on the respective Wednesday and Monday.

In the return direction Yesvantpur - Danapur bi - weekly (No. 03210) will depart from Yesvantpur at 07:10 hrs on every Tuesday and Thursday and arrive in Danapur at 08:00 hrs on the respective Thursday & Saturday.

The train will consist of 21 coaches- one AC 2 - tier coach, six AC 3 - tier coaches, 10 second class sleeper coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans with generators.

With notification of above 2 trains, total 62 festival special trains will be run by SWR to various destinations within the country.

The festival special trains will be fully reserved services. Hand sanitization, thermal screening of passengers, social distancing, wearing of face cover/mask by passengers and other health protocol will be scrupulously followed.