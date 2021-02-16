TAC coronavirus guidelines for educational institutions 

l lf there are a cluster of five or more cases of Covid -19 in hostels or residential, educational institutions such places shall be declared as "containment zones" by the local health authorities and special surveillance measures initiated. After seven days, the students and staff should again undergo RT-PCR test.

l Strict enforcement of Covid-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, use of hand sanitizers, monitoring for symptomatic in hostels, educational institutions are very important, and heads of institutions shall be made responsible for any lapses in this regard.

l All those arriving from Kerala and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, dormitories, etc. shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

l Positive samples (CT cycle less than 20) shall be sent to NIMHANS laboratory for genomic sequencing.

l Residents should not be allowed to have visitors/relatives without obtaining express permission from the Covid nodal officers. A list of students travelling to and from Kerala from the hostel or college should be maintained by a competent authority. The students shall produce RT-PCR negative test reports, not older than 72 hours, each time they return from Kerala and till the situation improves

l No visitors are allowed to enter hostel premises for any purpose.

l Those who have arrived from Kerala in the past two weeks shall be subjected to RT- PCR test. But an exemption is given only to those who have a valid RT-PCR negative test report not older than 72 hours.

l Stricter compliance of the Covid appropriate behaviors in all the colleges should be ensured by the college and university administration. There shall be a nodal official in the hostel and the classes to monitor the students' health condition and others, more so of those from Kerala for COVID -19 symptoms, etc. and ensure compliance to COVID -19 precautions / appropriate behaviors.

l The students from Kerala who reside in the hostels shall avoid frequently travelling to their native place unless it is strongly justified. Such students returning from Kerala shall bring a negative RT-PCR test report that is not more than 72 hours old.

l The relevant SoP of COVID -19 of GoK/University / National regulatory authorities like UGC, NMC, AICTE, etc. for higher educational institutions shall be strictly complied with. Any failure to do so, the head of the institution shall be held responsible under the Epidemic Diseases Act

l Lt's recommended to ramp up testing and strengthen Covid-19 surveillance activities in all the colleges, residential facilities which have accommodated the students and others from Kerala.