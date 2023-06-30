Taiwan is keen to give EV form to diesel buses: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Taiwanese companies have expressed interest in converting BMTC diesel buses into electric vehicles and making them ready for recycling. This will enable eco-friendly and sustainable development, said Minister of Large and Medium Industries M B Patil that they will talk to the Transport Department and work as a bridge in this regard.

He was speaking after holding talks with more than 50 investors from the Taiwan India Business Association (TIBA) who visited the state on Friday in connection with investing in the state.

On this occasion, the industrial sector, working environment, incentives and facilities of the state were explained through demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister M B Patil said, "Currently we are running EV buses in collaboration with the central government. But work needs to be done to convert diesel buses into electric vehicles. This is also the need of the day. If you come forward, we will connect with the transport organizations."

Similarly, it has been decided to revive Tumkur Machine Tools Park (TMTP) and make it profitable. Also, EMC 2.0 clusters are being set up at Kochanahalli in Mysore and Kotur-Belur industrial areas in Dharwad with the objective of widening the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) working environment. He said that there is an interest in the partnership of Taiwanese companies for this.

Industries located in Peenya, Bommasandra and Harohalli industrial areas of Bangalore are known for machine tool manufacturing. In addition, manufacturing of automotive and auto parts is coming to the fore. He explained that all these are great for the partnership between Taiwan and Karnataka.

The state is also making strides in eco-friendly technology and production of renewable fuels. Green Hydrogen, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Aerospace sectors in Karnataka are significant and top in the country. He informed that this has been brought to the attention of Taiwanese investors.

Industry Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present in the program. The Taiwan delegation included George Elian, TECC Director General Richard Chen, Chennai.