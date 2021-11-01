Tearful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru: Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full State honours next to his parents, legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and his wife Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kanteerava Studios on Sunday early morning. The government imposed Section 144 in areas surrounding the Kanteerava Studios, Fans will be allowed to visit the actor's samadhi after November 2 after completion of rituals.

The traditional post-burial ritual of offering of milk and ghee for Puneeth Rajkumar will be held on 2 November. "As per tradition, the ritual of 'Halu-Thuppa' will be done on the fifth day after the death. Today puja at the samadhi of Appu will be performed. After the family completes the Halu-Thuppa ritual, fans will be allowed to see the samadhi," said his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar.

Managing the thousands of Puneeth Rajkumar's fans who flockied to the studio, had been a difficult task for the police. His mortal remains were brought in a procession from Kanteerava Stadium, which began around 5 am to Kanteerava studio. The final rites were conducted as per the traditions of Ediga community of the Hindu religion.

Before the burial, the government of Karnataka accorded him honours according to protocol. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the tricolour flag to Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini to drape the mortal remains of the actor.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the restriction were imposed on the entry of people into the studio due to space constraints. The police officials decided to take out the procession in the early hours to prevent rush of the actor's fans. In spite of this, hundreds of fans turned up for the funeral procession.

Large LED screens were installed outside Kanteerava studio and in other places for public to view the final rites. A large number of fans gathered by 6 am in front of Kanteerava studio and on the procession route.

Opposition Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and cabinet ministers, and members of the Kannada film industry attended the funeral.

Actor's wife, two daughters and other family members paid last respects to the mortal remains of Puneeth which was placed in a decorated palanquin before the burial.

Actor Vinay Rajkumar, the elder son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, performed the last rites as per the family's traditions for his uncle's final journey.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai bid an affectionate goodbye to actor Puneeth Rajkumar early on Sunday morning before the final procession at the Kanteerava stadium.

Bommai became emotional. A tearful Bommai kissed the forehead of the actor and bid adieu.

Later, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra thanked the police and fans who helped maintain peace during the final rites. Araga Jnanedra said, "The final rituals of Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar has been held peacefully with full State honours. The public offered homage to the actor in an organised and peaceful manner."

"I extend my sincere thanks to our police, BBMP, Revenue Department officers, staff and others who have accepted this situation as a challenge. We deployed around 20,000 policemen in Bengaluru city to ensure security during the funeral. In addition, 1,500 policemen have been deployed from other districts," said Araga.

Bengaluru deputy commissioner Manjunath said that section 144 has been imposed in areas surrounding the Kanteerava Studios.