Tension in Belagavi as pro-Maha activists vandalise Kannada freedom fighter’s statue

Belagavi: Police have arrested 27 persons for vandalising the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi on Saturday by pro-Maharashtra activists in retaliation to alleged desecration of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru on Friday.

After a purported video showing some people pouring black ink on the face of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk in the border town. The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police, alleging that Kannada 'goons' defaced the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Condemning the vandalism in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the vandals would be dealt with sternly.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi, he said, "I have instructed the Home Minister to take stringent action against those who violate law and order. The Home Minister too has issued orders in this regard to police. Already a few persons have been arrested. Those indulging in acts of vandalism like stone pelting, destroying public property and damaging government vehicles would be dealt with sternly. More stringent and long-term measures would be taken to ensure that such acts do not recur. Police have been instructed to take all measures in this regard." "Statues of those who laid down their lives for the country are erected as a mark of respects to them, not to cause social unrest in their name. A few elements are indulging in such intolerable acts. They would be crushed. Investigation would find whether it was perpetrated intentionally," Bommai said.

"The incident in Bengaluru wherein some miscreants threw ink on the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an insult to Hindu society as well. Shivaji Maharaja dedicated his life to Hindu samaj. Acts of Some miscreants insulting Shivaji Maharaja is highly condemnable," said Abhay Patil, Belagavi MLA. "I condemn the damage caused to the statue of Sangoli Raayanna, a legendary hero in the city of Belgaum. Sangolli Rayanna and Shivaji Maharaj are proud representatives of all of us," said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

"Vandalising the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue is reprehensible. The ancestors of Shivaji Maharaj were from Karnataka," Belgaum District in-charge Minister, said Govind Karjol.