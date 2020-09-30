Testing work, BMRCL to close service on the green line

The trains will stop service early as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will begin testing systems and trains on the extension.

A statement from the BMRCL said, "In connection with the pre-commissioning works and testing of systems on the southern extension of the green line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura metro stations, train services between R V Road to Yelachenahalli Stations of the green line will be closed on Thursday".

BMRCL claims, consequently, metro train services will be available only between Nagasandra and R.V. Road Stations from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm on Thursday. Normal train service on this green line from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli will only resume on the morning on Friday at 7.00 am.

However, BMRCL clarifies that on the purple line, there will be no change in the train services between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru road of Purple line stations and trains will run as per schedule.