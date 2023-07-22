Textbook Revisions are Imminent says Education Minister Claims Government Plans to Recruit 13,500 Teachers

Mangaluru: The educational landscape in Karnataka has been witnessing changes under the Minister of Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala Madhu Bangarappa. In a recent media address, the minister shed light on various government initiatives aimed at implementing the debated, State Education Policy.

In a media interaction conducted in Mangaluru on Saturday, Madhu Bangarappa expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka for their support, citing the mandate given to the Congress in the recent elections. The minister acknowledged the shift in state politics and praised the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in delivering good governance and implementing various programs to benefit the economically disadvantaged.

While highlighting the initiatives towards education, the minister announced plans to improve nutritional support for students. The government aims to provide chikki, egg, and banana twice a week to students from class 1 to 10.

One of the key focus areas has been the recruitment and transfer of teachers. Through an online process, approximately 25,000 teachers will be transferred to different districts. Additionally, the government plans to recruit 13,500 more teachers. However, the recruitment process has faced delays due to an ongoing court case, which has been acknowledged by the minister.

Regarding overhaul of textbooks in the state, Madhu Bangarappa said that textbook revisions is imminent and will be made for next year. He mentioned that the government has made some changes to textbooks based on feedback from an expert committee. Future revisions will be carried out through expert committees to further change the curriculum.

The State Education Policy is also on the government's agenda, and Madhu Bangarappa assured that it will be implemented after thorough discussions with educational experts. The minister mentioned that syllabus changes have been made with the sole intention of benefiting students and without any political bias.