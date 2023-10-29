The Pink Saree Run: An Initiative by Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road

Bengaluru: October is marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month or Pink Month as part of the international efforts to raise awareness about the disease. To address the growing health concerns of breast cancer and to generate awareness about the importance of its early detection, Oncology department at Apollo Hospital Bannerghatta Road organised a Pink Saree Run on Sunday at 6am from Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road to Delmia Circle and back to Apollo Hospital.





The run witnessed participation from over 600 people including doctors, other staff at the hospital, patients, and well-wishers. The event was flagged off by Dr. Manish Mattoo-CEO, Apollo Hospitals-Karnataka, Dr. Jayanti Thumsi, Lead Surgeon - Breast Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Bangalore and Dr. Vijay Agarwal, Lead and Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centres, Bangalore.





The event was aimed at drawing the attention of women to the critical topic of breast cancer, debunking the various myths involved and educating women about the importance of self-examination and mammograms.



The Pink Saree Run was a unique and empowering initiative in which women wore pink sarees and men were attired in traditional wear as a symbol of unity in the fight against breast cancer. By emphasizing the significance of early detection, the Pink Saree Run contributed to the overall well-being of Indian women and their families.

The message was loud and clear, “Together, we can work towards a future where breast cancer is no longer a silent threat, and more women can survive and thrive after breast cancer treatment."