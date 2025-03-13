The Silent Protectors: Why Your Kidneys Deserve More Attention

Bengaluru: Day in and day out, our kidneys filter waste, manage fluids, and control blood pressure without calling attention to themselves. These organ systems go unnoticed until something goes wrong. Chronic Kidney Disease or CKD is often described as “the silent killer.” For most cases, patients do not know they have this disease until it’s too late. By this time, they have suffered from irreversible damage. The positive news, however, is that outcomes of kidney disease have dramatically improved over the years and many of the complications can be avoided.

The Lead Consultant - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr. Topoti Mukherjee, explains, “When the kidneys start deteriorating, one of the obvious red flags we point to is the food consumed. In today's world, especially with the advent fast food, the overconsumption of salt, sugar and red meat has all but become the norm. Compounding this problem is the increasing epidemic of obesity along with the turned common high blood pressure and diabetes, all of which stem from a poor diet. Furthermore, water is crucial component of intake as well. Dehydration makes it very challenging for the kidneys to filter out toxins which results in infections and kidney stones.”

“Even more damaging are the lifestyle choices that people make. Excessive smoking is incredibly damaging to the body because it destroys blood vessels and causes poor circulation. This makes it even more difficult for the kidneys to operate effectively. Smoking makes matters worse for people who already have high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity or a sedentary lifestyle. The sedentary lifestyle that has become normal these days is not helping the situation at all. Smoking cessation along with moderation of alcohol intake is required and recommended,” she adds.

Medication habits also play a surprising role in kidney health. Overusing certain pain relievers like NSAIDs without supervision can cause gradual damage to kidney tissue. The same is true for the reckless use of supplements and herbal medicine which are normally regarded as harmless. In the quest for quick fixes, many unknowingly jeopardize their kidney function without realizing the long-term effects.

Long term kidney health involves good control of blood pressure, sugars, keeping weight in check, diet and lifestyle modification. Abuse of certain medications may worsen the renal health. Good care, regular screening and awareness may go a long way in keeping kidneys healthy.