There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD

Bengaluru: There is no question of us leaving a secular stand, I have made this point clear before, there is no hiding in it. I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said that after that I told him that Kumaraswamy would meet.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that our party (JDS) has not allowed injustice to any community during the 60-year struggle. But who took the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka? Who sent MLAs to Mumbai? Who is responsible for the establishment of BJP government? HDK has not gone to anyone's doorstep to become CM. Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad had insisted on making him the CM. I said I don't want your company for any reason. He said that Congress leaders did not agree to this.

He went to the Supreme Court at midnight when Yeddyurappa's government was there. In this case, the majority had to be proved in two days. Now there is a debate as to why he went with BJP. We had a discussion with 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs about joining hands with the BJP. He also said that they have discussed with former MLAs.

It should be discussed who planned to topple the coalition government. Rahul Gandhi called me BJP's B team. Will Rahul Gandhi give me a certificate about this? They should be informed before speaking. And is it possible to maintain secular democracy by Congress? Congress is only doing politics for the power of one family. He attacked Siddaramaiah without mentioning his name saying that he is going to make a fool of the country.

I was the Prime Minister for 10 months. Rahul Gandhi said BJP defeated Deve Gowda. Should they give me a certificate? A money bag was previously exhibited in Parliament. Who gave that bag? The MP of Chamarajanagar city had got money and cast his vote during the presentation of the nuclear bill, he lashed out.

I then made Farooq contest in the Rajya Sabha elections and they defeated him. A minority person was defeated that day. At this time the Great Leader of Mandya went out with 8 leaders. He indirectly lashed out against Cheluvarayaswamy and Zameer saying that they voted against the person Kumaraswamy, who gave his life politically and made him minister.

I can give 100 examples where JD(S) was cheated by Congress. Let us say that there is no political party in this country directly or indirectly associated with BJP. In one way or the other they are related to BJP. He quipped that everyone knows that Left parties worked together with BJP to defeat Mamata Banerjee.

The alliance has been opposed in Kerala. I have discussed this with them. There is an imperative to save the party in Karnataka. If necessary, I will give up the position of National President. I am ready to give up the presidency to Kerala. He said that JDS is not an opportunistic party.

There is no further discussion on the issue of seat allocation. He did not discuss this issue with Prime Minister Modi. He said that we will discuss with the Parliamentary Board and talk further. At this time, he also attacked DCM DK Shivakumar on the issue of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.