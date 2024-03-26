Third edition of the Justice N Santosh Hegde National Moot Court Competition 2024 hosted by AMCS

Bengaluru: The Alliance Moot Court Society (AMCS) at the Alliance School of Law, Alliance University, hosted the third edition of the Justice N. Santosh Hegde National Moot Court Competition, 2024. Having attracted registration from 41 participating teams and conducted in a hybrid mode, these teams engaged in online rounds that encompassed preliminary sessions and a researcher’s test, held on February 24, 2024.

Following the online phase, the top 16 teams advanced to the offline rounds, which comprised octa-finals, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, conducted on Alliance University’s central campus from March 21 to March 23, 2024.

Distinguished professionals, including Arunkumar Venugopalan, Director of Project and Energy Practice at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Anubhab Sarkar, Partner at Triumvir Law; and Dr. Mukul Saxena, Professor and Director of Centre for PG and Legal Studies and Centre for Leadership and Public Policy at Alliance School of Law, presided over the finals.

The team from Christ University, Bengaluru, consisting of Aadit Shah, Amiya M Arickatt, and Anant Baid, emerged as the winners, while the team from V M Salgaocar College of Law, comprising Anushka Patil, Jinu Ponnachan, and Kalla Naga Chaitrali, secured the runners-up position.

The event honored individuals with accolades—Aadit Shah from Christ University claimed the Best Speaker award, while Raaghav Sapra from the University Institute of Legal Studies at Punjab University in Chandigarh secured the Best Researcher award. Furthermore, the team from Lloyd Law College, comprising Aanchal Rajput, Vivek Kumar, and Aditya Garg, secured the Best Memorial Award.