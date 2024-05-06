This LS election is second freedom struggle: CM’s whip

Belgaum: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if BJP gets 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, RSS will change the constitution and he termed this election is the second freedom struggle.

Addressing the a joint press conference organised in Belagavi on Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah said, Ambedkar’s Constitution gives equal opportunity, equal society to all. BJP is going against this. Ambedkar said that mere political freedom is not enough for a country. Everyone should get economic and social freedom. Congress government has implemented guarantees to empower the weaker section. When requested to supply rice for the Annabhagya scheme to fill the pockets of the poor people of the state, the central government refused to supply rice even when they had stock. So the Congress government paid Rs 34 per 5 kg instead of rice. 170 is being deposited into the beneficiary’s account from the month of July.

Griha Jyoti was implemented in the month of July. 1.60 crore beneficiaries i.e. about 92% of the people of the state are benefiting from this. 2000 rupees each for 1.21 crore house owners under Gruha Lakshmi Yojana was inaugurated in Mysuru from August. Rs 3000 per month for unemployed graduates for 2 years and Rs 2000 each for diploma holders is being given under the yuvanidhi Scheme which was launched on the occasion of Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

The youth will be imparted required training in the period and will be empowered to get employment. We have fulfilled our promises in the past eight months of coming to power in the state, we have fulfilled 5 guarantees and the people have gained confidence. He said that Congress party has kept the promises.

The BJP said that if the guarantees are implemented, the state will become financially bankrupt and the development works will stop. We were accused of providing guarantees only until the Lok Sabha elections and then stop it. We have earmarked Rs 52009 crore for guarantees in the budget. We have earmarked a total of 1.20 lakh crores in 2024-25, including 68 thousand crores for development works. Our government’s budget size is 3.71 lakh crore, Bommai’s budget is 3.09 lakh crore in 23-24. BJP is making false accusations and is doing this to make people lose confidence in Congress. The BJP is not in favour of guarantee schemes. Their conspiracy is to stop it. He said that the prosperity of the poor, farmers, women, Dalits and minorities is not important to them.

Modi has not achieved anything in 10 years. None of the promises made in 2014 have been fulfilled. But Modi is making hate speeches. They are working on consolidation of votes, consolidation of religion. Hence, Rahul Gandhi went on Nyaya Yatra on foot across the country. He said that the yatra was undertaken to unite the divided minds of the people who were tired of Modi’s efforts to divide the country. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge have signed and distributed 25 guarantees assured by the Congress party. Rs 1 lakh per annum for women from poor families, under Yuvanyaya scheme which provides Rs 1 lakh per year. The plan to give, fair price for farmers’ crops, loan waiver, Swaminathan report were promised under ‘Raita Nyaya’ schemes. Modi did not waive off farmers’ loans. He did not implement the Swaminathan report. But waived off Ambani and Adani’s Rs 16 lakh crore loans. BJP says there is no machine to print notes to waive farmers’ loans. MP Tejaswi Surya has said that it is not good for the country if farmers’ loans are waived off. He said that BJP’s hidden agenda is not to waive farmers’ loans.

Caste census is very important to give justice to the underprivileged and to get benefits from the government. Bhageedari Nyay, Shramika Nyay Scheme guarantees will be implemented. Guarantees have been implemented in Karnataka and Telangana. Modi has done a great injustice to Karnataka. 4.30 lakh crore tax goes from the state. But out of Rs100 going to the centre the state receives only Rs.13 What is coming back is an injustice to us. 15th Finance Commission had recommended RS. 11,495 crore for the State was and Upper Bhadra Project was supposed to be declared a national project but they did not do it. None of the 25 MPs of the state raised their voices against all this injustice for the state. They are afraid to speak in front of Modi. But only DK Suresh questioned, the CM said.

Small relief after Supreme Court whip

Most of the taluks of the state were declared drought-prone. On September 23, a plea for relief was made to provide 18,172 crore as per NDRF guidelines. Crops have been destroyed in 48 lakh hectares. The central team conducted a survey.

The ministers of the state, I myself met the Union Minister, the Prime Minister.Even then there was no relief. So after 7 months of submission of memorandum we filed a petition in the Supreme Court. Until the Supreme Court whipped them, they did not provide a single paise. Rs 3454 crore was given later, he said.

Modi should be taught a proper lesson for hurting the self-esteem of the Kannadigas. The people of the State have an opportunity to change Modi’s regime. Modi has only given a chombu to Karnataka. They are working to break the society. People can give a blow by their votes. This time people will trust Congress. The CM expressed confidence of winning more seats from the state. He called upon the people of the state to teach Modi a proper lesson for insulting the self-respect of Kannadigas.