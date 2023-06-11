This transgender writer brings to life an unusual story

Bengaluru: It is one of the stories we always wanted to read, what happens deep inside the psyche of a transgender, that too when she is an accomplished folk artiste and has risen from social ostracisation to receiving the country’s highest civilian award from the hands of the President of India.



The story ‘Manjunath to Manjamma’ written by journalist-writer Harsha Bhat is published by well-known publisher Harper Collins and on Saturday -June 10 Manjamma and Harsha Bhat will engage in a conversation with the well-known writer and social personality Vasudhendra.

Manjamma Jogathi said “This is my tale of surviving all odds as a transgender person and making the journey from the lap of death to winning the Padma Shri award, one of the highest civilian awards of the country. This book is my honest attempt to give the reader a glimpse into the world of transgenders and all the trials and tribulations we go through as we try to give voice to our stories. A tale of hope and survival, this book is also an appeal for more transformational inclusivity in society which allows all who are like me to craft their own destinies, while never having to contemplate putting an end to life itself like I had to”.

As the first transgender folk artist who also became the president of a national academy, my art and its pursuit has given a new meaning to my life and I want this to inspire all who are on the verge of giving up to give life a chance because I have and so can you.’

Author of the book Harsha Bhat said “I met Manjamma as just another journalist on the eve of her receiving the Padma Shri award, but today she calls me her daughter. This journey of bringing her story before the world, has been one of discovering the power of human spirit which can go beyond all that life throws at them to be who they decide to be”.

‘This is a story of not just a person but of potential, possibility and the power of perseverance which took Manjamma from “the pavement to the President’s court. For someone who endured rape, attempted suicide, faced abandonment, Manjamma survived it all and has lived to tell her tale, one with many firsts to her credit and many feathers on her cap as an artist and an inspiring individual.”

As young Manjamma lay unconscious after a suicide attempt, she could not have imagined that one day she would receive a National Award from the President of India. A transgender folk artist who became the president of the Karnataka Folk Academy, her life’s journey has been nothing short of epic.All these and more was discussed at the event that took place at ‘Bookworm’ No. 62 Church Street (Near Brigade Road) in the city on Saturday.