TS TET Hall Tickets To Be Available for Download from Today

The SCERT officials have announced that candidates can now download their hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) starting from today (Wednesday). The TET exams will be held from May 20th to June 2nd, conducted for the first time in an online Computer Based Method (CBT) in morning and afternoon sessions.

A total of 2.86 lakh people have applied for the TET exam, with an additional 48,582 service teachers also submitting their applications. The education department has made it clear that the TET examinations will be conducted across 11 districts in the state.

TET results will be released on June 12th. The TET exam consists of two papers, each carrying 150 marks. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am, and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. General category candidates require 90 marks, BC candidates require 75 marks, and SC/ST/PWD candidates require 60 marks to be eligible.

The marks obtained in the Teacher Recruitment Test will have a weightage of 20% in DSC.