Live
- High-Level Team Reaches Sringeri to Seek Approval for Vemulawada Temple Development Works
- Flash floods in Malkangiri, Koraput
- Hyderabad's Indian Institute of Handloom Technology Named After Freedom Fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Visarjan is Performed on Different Days?
- Probe begins in boat collision at Prakasam Barrage case, says minister Nimmala Ramanaidu
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Allow Messaging Across Multiple Apps Soon
- Nepal President confers rank insignia on new Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel
- India Inc sees 63 pc surge in deal value at $8.7 billion in August
- Smith and Nqaba earn maiden ODI call-ups for SA’s games against Afghanistan, Ireland
- Integrating health management systems key to boost data efficiency: Health Secy
Just In
Three cases of cyber blackmail registered
A new form of cybercrime has surfaced in Belgaum, where women are being targeted through video calls by individuals posing as officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch and Intelligence Department.
Belgaum: A new form of cybercrime has surfaced in Belgaum, where women are being targeted through video calls by individuals posing as officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch and Intelligence Department. These criminals instructed women to remove cloths as they have narcotics in their possession , making women into undressing on camera, record the footage, and later use it to blackmail them for money. So far, three cases have been reported at the Cyber, Economics, and Narcotics (CEN) station in Belgaum.
City Police Commissioner Yada Martin revealed that this alarming scheme involves the perpetrators contacting women via email, message, phone call, or WhatsApp, falsely claiming to be representatives of the crime branch. They frighten their targets by stating that the women’s names are linked to a criminal case and pressure them into complying with their demands by threatening to involve their families.
The scammers then instruct the victims to come on camera for an interrogation. During the call, the women are coerced into undressing under the pretense of having committed a crime. The footage is secretly recorded and later used for blackmail.
hree women have fallen victim to this deceit, and Commissioner Martin has urged the public to report any such incidents immediately. He warned against trusting these fraudulent calls and emphasized the importance of alerting the police as soon as possible to prevent further exploitation.