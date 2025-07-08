Three dead, dozens ill after consuming contaminated water

Yadagiri: A suspected case of water contamination has claimed three lives and left several villagers hospitalised in Tippanatagi village under Surpur taluk in Yadgiri district.

The deceased have been identified as Devikemma Hotti (48), Venkamma (60) and Ramanna Poojari (50). According to health officials, the victims had been suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea for the past ten days and were being treated at different government and private hospitals.

Six more villagers are said to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment, while over 20 people continue to show symptoms of dehydration and gastroenteritis. Some patients have shown signs of recovery, but health authorities remain on high alert.

District In-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Surpur Health Officer Raja Venkatappa Naik visited Tippanatagi village on Saturday to inspect the situation and oversee medical arrangements for the affected residents.

Minister Darshanapur has directed District Health Officer Dr. Mahesh Biradar to submit a detailed report on the cause of the contamination and the outbreak. Local officials suspect that untreated drinking water might have led to the spread of infection in the village, but samples have been collected for testing to confirm the source.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kembhavi Police Station, which has taken note of the matter. Meanwhile, health teams have launched awareness drives urging villagers to boil drinking water and use safe water sources to prevent further spread of waterborne diseases.

The district administration has promised to ensure proper medical care and clean drinking water supply to the affected village immediately to prevent more casualties.