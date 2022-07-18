Three Students From Bengaluru Create A Smart Watch For Pets

A smartwatch created by three PES University students in Bengaluru can track and keep an eye on the everyday activities of dogs. The gadget, which can be attached to the collar, is advertised as making managing pets easier.



The designers of the product, Pallavi, Prarthana, and Vismaya had invented a machine that is said to have given it the name as "FOND." The creators of "FOND" believe that by tracking a pet's general health, including daily food consumption and exercise, they could increase the length of their life.

The source also stated that a significant official launch is imminent and that the device will soon be accessible on a special website. Engineering students Vismaya, Pallavi, and Prarthana study electronics and communications.

It's interesting to note that the team is also developing a second smart device, an automatic dry food dispenser that can track a pet's eating habits even from a distance. The watch and food dispenser will both work using an app that is already accessible for Apple and Android phone users in the Google Play Store.

