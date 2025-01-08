  • Menu
Three Youths Drown Near Kulai Jetty in Mangaluru

Three Youths Drown Near Kulai Jetty in Mangaluru
Highlights

Mangaluru: Three young men drowned while swimming near Kulai Jetty, close to Suratkal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, son of Shivalinga from Upparigenahalli in Chitradurga district; Shivakumar from JP Nagar in Shivamogga district; and Vishwambar from Hangarga in Bidar district.

According to sources, four friends had visited Suratkal beach for an outing when three of them were swept away by strong currents. Local fishermen managed to rescue one of them.

The Suratkal police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

