Tiger attack spurs forest dept’s action in Mysore

Mysuru: Following a tragic incident where a tiger killed a woman in Ballur Hundi in Nanjanagudu taluk on November 24 last , the Forest Department has initiated a response. Engaging 207 personnel, and officers including local villagers, the Forest Department has launched a tiger capture operation since Saturday to address the increasing human-wildlife conflict .

The operation is concentrated in the Hediala range of Bandipur National Park to monitor tiger movements, utilizing departmet elephants Partha, Rohit, and Hiranya. Drones have been introduced to enhance tracking capabilities. The incident occurred on November 24 when a tiger attacked two people, resulting in the death of 52-year-old Ratnamma from Ballur Hundi village in Nanjangudu taluk.

Swiftly responding to the incident, forest department officials discovered Ratnamma’s body in the jungle area. This follows a previous tiger attack about a month ago when the same tiger killed a cowherd named Veerabhadra Bhovi. The local community is demanding urgent measures to capture the tiger.

In another incident, a tiger attacked and dragged away a farmer, Balaji Nayka (42), in the Moleyur zone in Sarguru taluk of Mysore district. The Forest Department’s tiger capture operation, led by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Kumar Pushkar, emphasizes the need for effective strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and ensure community safety in tiger-inhabited areas.