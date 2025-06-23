Tiger that killed woman continues to evade capture

Chamarajanagar: The tiger that fatally mauled a tribal woman near Deshipura Colony in Gundlupet taluk on Thursday continues to remain elusive, despite an intensive combing operation that entered its second day on Saturday. The Forest Department has yet to obtain any concrete leads on the animal’s whereabouts.

In a massive operation led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Omkar Wildlife Range officers, multiple forest personnel and specialized units have been deployed to track down and capture the man-eater. The team comprises one DFO, two beat forest officers, 11 watchers, 5 members of the Elephant Task Force, and 12 members of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).

With the belief that the tiger might return to the site of the attack, the department has set up bait (a live prey animal) in the vicinity. However, officials confirmed that the tiger has not approached the bait so far.

Camera traps and drones have been deployed to monitor the area round-the-clock, but they have failed to provide any breakthrough. While leopard activity was detected at the attack site and tiger pugmarks were spotted about 2 kilometers away, no other signs of the tiger have been found. The department has analyzed footage from camera traps, but no relevant data has emerged.

As a further measure, two kumki elephants—Parthasarathi and Rohith—have been brought in to aid in the jungle combing and to potentially corner the tiger if it is spotted. These elephants will be deployed early Sunday morning to boost the department’s ground efforts.

“We are collecting all preliminary intelligence and monitoring movement patterns. The tiger is being extremely elusive, and the terrain is complicating search efforts. However, we remain determined to capture the animal as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life,” said a senior forest official.

The incident has caused considerable fear among locals, particularly among tribal families living near the forest fringes. The forest department has urged residents to remain indoors and avoid venturing near forest boundaries until the animal is captured.