Timely call to 101 saved many lives in Bengaluru warehouse explosion

Bengaluru: A wrong number dialled by a passerby near New Tharagupe, Chamarajpet, saved many lives on Thursday. Two persons were killed in the blast in the warehouse where firecrackers were stocked. However, this huge tragedy could have been deadlier if not for a resident of Chamarajpet who passed through the Sri Pathrakali Amman Lorry Service warehouse moments before the powerful explosion tore through it.



According to a report, when one of the residents, Suresh R was just about to turn to the next alley he heard the sound of the explosion and rushed back to see what happened. He was shocked to see human flesh strewn all over. But what made him furious was the sight of people capturing the tragedy on their phones, instead of calling the ambulance. However, he decided to do it himself.

In a hurry he called 101 (Fire), instead of 108 (Ambulance) and narrated what had happened. The person on the other side of the line asked him to share the location details by WhatsApp. Suresh did as told and also gave him the nearest landmark. In less than five minutes, fire and emergency services personnel were at the blast site and launched firefighting, spraying water into the firecracker-stuffed cartons in the warehouse to prevent the flames spreading further, while the injured were rushed to hospital by goods vehicles. Suresh's mistake proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the warehouse owner Babu and are questioning him.

Sources said that one part of the building was used to stock crackers, and three boxes exploded, while 80 boxes each containing 15 to 20 kg remained intact.