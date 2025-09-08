Live
- Rajagopal Reddy vows to secure justice for triple R road oustees
- Government’s incompetence being blamed on YSRCP: MLC
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
- Deek Parassini’s Free Truth-Based Sessions Spark Global Transformation, Impacting Over 63,000 Lives
- Bengaluru to Host India’s First Quantum City at Hessarghatta
- 31 trapped cattle rescued
- 5 minors detained for killing 12-yr-old boy
- Vizag gears up for first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup
- Guv felicitates tribal girl who cracked NEET
- iPhone 17 Pro launch: Small changes that could make a big difference in camera performance
TN man arrested for Mangaluru airport bomb threat
Bengaluru: Authorities have arrested a man in Tamil Nadu for allegedly threatening to bomb the Mangaluru International Airport, prompting security...
Bengaluru: Authorities have arrested a man in Tamil Nadu for allegedly threatening to bomb the Mangaluru International Airport, prompting security alerts across the aviation sector.
The incident occurred on the night of August 29, when the duty terminal manager received a phone call instructing that the terminal be evacuated. The caller warned that the building would otherwise be destroyed.
Following a complaint lodged at the Bajpe police station, investigators traced the calls to Shashikumar, 38, a resident of Vellore district. He was taken into custody with the cooperation of Tamil Nadu police.
During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that he had obtained contact numbers of airports across the country through social media searches and had made multiple such hoax calls.
Officials have not ruled out further action depending on whether the accused has connections with larger networks or intent beyond mischief.
A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions 351(2) and 351(3), along with Section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.
Airport authorities said the situation was brought under control quickly, with no disruption to flights. However, the case has once again highlighted the vulnerability of aviation infrastructure to hoax threats, officials said.