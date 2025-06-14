Torrential Rains Batter Mangaluru as IMD Issues Red Alert for Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: After days of forecasted rain that never arrived, torrential downpours finally hit Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, throwing normal life off track in Mangaluru city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the region, predicting intense rainfall through June 16.

By afternoon, Mangaluru experienced a relentless spell of rain that flooded major parts of the city. Service roads beneath the Pumpwell flyover were inundated, halting both vehicular and pedestrian movement. In one incident, a public bus broke down in standing water, forcing commuters and bystanders to push it to safety.

The Padil railway underpass was similarly flooded, while areas like Car Street saw artificial flooding that choked traffic flow. Water entered homes in low-lying neighbourhoods, with residents battling knee-deep water indoors.

Despite a red alert having been in place for the past three days, significant rainfall only began on Friday. Dense cloud cover indicates the likelihood of further heavy showers.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and avoid waterlogged areas as the red alert continues until the morning of June 16.