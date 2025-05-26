Toyota Technical Training Institute begins admissions for 2025-2028 batch

Ramanagara: The Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), committed to skill development and community empowerment, has announced the start of the admission process for its 2025-2028 batch of regular courses. Sponsored by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), this program aims to provide educational and industry-oriented training to economically disadvantaged youth in Karnataka, preparing them to become world-class technicians.

Established in 2007, TTTI has emerged as a leading institute for professional training in India. It offers comprehensive three-year residential courses in major automotive fields such as automobile assembly, welding, painting, and mechatronics. Designed with a holistic approach, the curriculum not only imparts technical skills but also fosters discipline and the right mindset necessary for excellence in modern manufacturing.

In 2023, TTTI increased its annual intake from 600 to 1,200 students, with nearly half of the seats reserved for girls, promoting gender equality in technical education. The institute boasts new classrooms, advanced training equipment, and modern residential facilities, including a dedicated hostel for female students. Scholarships are available for students, making quality technical education accessible to those from underprivileged backgrounds.

G. Shankar, Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, emphasized, “We believe that true progress begins when opportunities are provided to empower individuals. TTTI supports this vision by offering world-class skill training to youth in rural Karnataka, along with financial assistance.”

He added, “By increasing admissions and achieving gender parity, we are supporting Skill India’s mission. We are building a future-ready workforce that showcases India’s manufacturing excellence. We invite enthusiastic young minds to join this extraordinary journey.”

TTTI is recognized by the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and the Directorate General of Training (DGT). It provides students opportunities to participate in national and international skill competitions, including WorldSkills. Since 2015, students from TTTI have consistently excelled on global platforms, winning numerous medals in fields like mechatronics, prototyping, and additive manufacturing. In 2024, they received the Sustainable Practices Award, reaffirming their commitment to excellence.