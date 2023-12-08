Traffic handling, MIA breaks its record, again!

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport achieved a record-breaking milestone in November, handling 178,314 passengers, the highest for the current fiscal year. This figure comprises 132,762 domestic passengers and 45,552 international passengers. The month-on-month growth from October 2023 is notable, with a 10.3% increase.

The surge in passenger traffic coincides with the initiation of the winter schedule on October 29, 2023. Increased flight frequencies on key routes, including Mangaluru-Bengaluru, Mangaluru-Chennai, and Mangaluru-Mumbai, contributed to the rising trend. The airport has also witnessed a consistent flow of chartered flights in the general aviation sector, playing a role in passenger growth, according to the airport spokesperson.

November saw a peak in air traffic movements (ATMs) at 1,298, the highest for the current fiscal year, compared to 1,222 ATMs in October 2023. Notably, the passenger growth occurred despite a slight decline in ATMs compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, recording 9,797 movements versus 9,273 ATMs this year.

From April to November 2023, the airport handled 1,286,207 passengers, surpassing the corresponding period last year by 90,708 passengers. The average daily passenger count during this period was 160,780, up from 149,438 passengers in the previous fiscal year.

In November, the airport's daily average reached 5,944 passengers, peaking at 7,468 on November 25th, indicating a notable increase from October's average of 5,215 passengers. August marked the second-highest monthly figure in the current fiscal year, with the airport handling 167,887 passengers.

Mangaluru International Airport continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating passenger movement and contributing to regional connectivity and economic dynamics.