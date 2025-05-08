Tragedy on Kantara Set: Junior Artist Drowns in Kollur River

Kollur: A junior artiste associated with the upcoming Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 died by drowning in the Souparnika River at Kollur on Wednesday afternoon, casting a shadow over the high-profile production.

The deceased, MF Kapil, is believed to have entered the river for a swim during a lunch break when he was caught in strong currents. Emergency teams from the fire department, along with local authorities, launched a search operation, and his body was recovered later in the evening. A case has been filed at the Kollur police station, and an investigation is ongoing.

The production of Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by award winning director-producer Rishab Shetty, has been temporarily halted following the incident. Kapil was among the many junior artistes working on the film, which serves as a prequel to Kantara (2022)—a critically lauded film that won nationwide attention for its rooted storytelling and depiction of local folklore.

This is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kantara crew. In recent weeks, a bus carrying junior artists reportedly overturned in the area, though no injuries were reported. In a separate incident, a large set built for the film was destroyed due to severe weather conditions. The team has also drawn the attention of the forest department, which is reportedly examining whether filming activities have disturbed the natural environment in the region.

Despite these challenges, the film’s producers have stated that Kantara: Chapter 1 is still slated for release on October 2, 2025.