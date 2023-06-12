Transport corporations to buy 1894 new buses

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government launched Shakthi project on Sunday across state enable women to travel free of cost in state owned transport buses. Under this scheme, women can travel free of cost in four state transport corporation ( KSRTC, BMTC, NWKSRTC, KKRTC) buses. This is against the background of increasing number of women passengers and the transport corporation have planned to buy 1,894 new buses this year to enable them to travel safely. It is said that after the implementation of Shakti Yojana, the number of women travellers would also increase hence corporations planned to purchase more buses as per the demand.



Also, the transport corporations preparing to hire more staff as per the requirement. Female passengers are expected to increase on some routes that require more buses. In such cases, the schedule will be revised to meet the demand and schedules will be rationalized, . At present the four corporations have 1,04,450 employees. and currently, the four corporations have 23,989 buses across the state, covering an average of 65.02 lakh kilometers per day.



The government offers free travel expenses to corporations based on the data provided by zero ticket or Shakti smart card. Apart from special grants and financial assistance, the government routinely reimburses the subsidy provided for bus passes. The government has refunded Rs 3,606.52 crore to four corporations from April 2022 to March 2023. It is estimated that rs 4,051 crores required per annum for implementing Shakti Yojana .

