Two drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru; narcotics worth Rs 10 crore seized

Bengaluru: The sleuths of the Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Wing on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, and busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket, seizing narcotics and drugs worth Rs 10 crore.

The accused have been identified as Ashwin and Mubeena, residents of Prestige Pansberry Heights Apartments in the Bagaluru locality of Bengaluru. Mubeena hails from Kerala. The police seized 8,335 LSD strips weighing 124 kilograms, five kilograms of hydro ganja, 534 kilograms of charas, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted an operation in Bagaluru and busted the racket. The accused had been residing in Bengaluru for the past year. They allegedly procured drugs from a person from Kerala who is now settled in Thailand and, as per his directions, supplied the banned narcotics to customers to make money. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another case, a team headed by CCB Inspector H.K. Mahanand seized 1.5 kilograms of hydro ganja that had been procured from abroad through postal services. To evade suspicion, the accused had packed the hydro ganja in chocolate and biscuit boxes. The value of the seized hydro ganja is estimated at Rs 1.5 crore. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the police have launched a hunt for the accused.

In a separate operation against illegal immigrants, CCB sleuths detained two women within the limits of the Mico Layout police station, following instructions from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).