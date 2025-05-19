Two from Bengaluru to represent India at the 2028 Paralympics

Bengaluru: Karnataka Para Boccia Association, in collaboration with Boccia India, hosted a Boccia Awareness Event and a live Boccia Demonstration Match at ITC Windsor on Sunday. The event aimed to promote Boccia, a Paralympic sport designed for athletes with severe physical disabilities.

The main objective of the event was to introduce Karnataka’s two para athletes, Annapurna Krishnamurthy and Gayathri HM, who will represent India at the 2028 Paralympics to be held in Los Angeles. Both based in Bengaluru, 42 year old Annapurna is an international Boccia Champion and Gayathri, 22, holds national and world titles in the sport.

The event was inaugurated by Meenakshi Krishna Byregowda, Indian National Congress Member and Social Activist. In attendance were Shikha Dadha, State President, Karnataka State Para Boccia Association, Ashok Bedi, Chairman, Boccia Sports Federation of India, Kamala Priya, IRAS, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, Vice President, Manipal Hospital, Jayaprakash, Actor, Ashok Ranka, Trustee, Jain Hospital. Over 60+ para athletes from across the state were a part of the event, which also featured a live Boccia match to showcase the skills required for the game.

Commenting on the event, State President, Karnataka State Para Boccia Association, Shikha Dadha said, “We are deeply committed to nurturing and promoting Boccia in Karnataka by creating grassroots support, building the right infrastructure and providing dedicated mentorships to all the players that are part of our association. Our para athletes have exceptional skills and the ability to make a mark in this game, and Annapurna and Gayathri are shining examples of that. Our aim is to build a robust Boccia ecosystem in the state to support many more such athletes over the next few years”

The Indian National Congress Member and Social Activist, Meenakshi Krishna Byregowda said, “It’s a proud moment to see our very own players from Karnataka achieve excellence in this sport and represent our country on the world stage. Boccia is not just a game, it’s an opportunity for us to create avenues where differently-abled individuals can showcase their talent and abilities. Boccia opens up a world of possibilities for people with severe disabilities, and it’s heartwarming to see organizations like Karnataka Para Boccia Association and Boccia India work towards creating the right support system for our para athletes. This is the true reflection of a society that is inclusive and empathetic”

The Chairman, Boccia Sports Federation of India, Ashok Bedi said, “ “At Boccia India, our vision is to create opportunities and inspire future generations to take up the sport. Boccia is a powerful tool for building a more inclusive society and empowering our para athletes. India has incredible talent, and our goal is to identify players from remote corners of the country and provide them with the support they need to flourish in this sport.”