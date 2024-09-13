  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Two people die of wall collapse

Two people die of wall collapse
x
Highlights

Two individuals, James Jathanna (56) and Edwin Jerald Maben (52), lost their lives when a wall collapsed on them on Thursday in Mangaluru city.

Mangaluru: Two individuals, James Jathanna (56) and Edwin Jerald Maben (52), lost their lives when a wall collapsed on them on Thursday in Mangaluru city.

The incident occurred while conversing at a demolition site on Jail Road.

The building was partially demolished, and overnight rains had weakened one of the exposed walls, leading to its collapse. Kadri police police are currently investigating the matter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick