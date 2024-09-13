Two people die of wall collapse

Live
Two individuals, James Jathanna (56) and Edwin Jerald Maben (52), lost their lives when a wall collapsed on them on Thursday in Mangaluru city.
The incident occurred while conversing at a demolition site on Jail Road.
The building was partially demolished, and overnight rains had weakened one of the exposed walls, leading to its collapse. Kadri police police are currently investigating the matter.
