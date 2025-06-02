Two rescued mentally ill men shifted to care centre

Udupi: Two mentally ill men rescued on separate occasions by social worker Vishu Shetty have been shifted to Swarga Ashrama, a care centre in Kolalgiri in the outskirts of Udupi town, after their families declined to take them back despite repeated efforts to contact them.

One of the men, Dinesh Poojary, was found wandering unclothed on National Highway-66 near Nittur nearly a month ago. The other, identified only as Hanumanth, had attempted suicide about 15 days ago in Kuthpady. Both were rescued and admitted to Dr A V Baliga Memorial Hospital in Doddanagudde by Shetty.

After treatment, the men recovered and expressed a desire to reunite with their families. However, according to Shetty, attempts to trace and convince their families were unsuccessful. With no other support system in place, he arranged for their care at Swarga Ashrama and personally bore their medical expenses amounting to Rs 65,000.