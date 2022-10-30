Two Riders Died In Bengaluru As They Are Catapulted Off KIA Flyover

On Saturday about 10.45 am, two of the three people riding the same bike died in a bizarre accident on the flyover of the Kempegowda International Airport after being flung off the overpass near Yelahanka Santhe Circle. They were all PG fashion technology students. When the accident happened, they were travelling from Nandi Hills toward the city.



The side stand collided with a concrete hollow block on the road because the rider had failed to lift it before entering the flyover. The impact knocked the rider off balance, and he collided with the flyover's side wall. The other two on the pillion were pushed off the bridge from a height of 35 feet while he fell on the flyover.



Amol Pramod Amte and Amith Singh, both 29 years old, are the deceased. Amte passed away en route to the hospital, while Singh passed away from his wounds at a private hospital at 12:50 p.m. Sourav De, the rider, is reportedly not in danger. Amte was from Maharashtra, while Singh was from Delhi. De is a Rajasthani native.

For the fun journey, De borrowed his brother's bike. Due to the rider's appropriate helmet use, he managed to survive. One of the two victims was wearing a subpar helmet, while the other had no protective headgear at all. According to a police officer, both of the fatalities occurred inside the perimeter of the Metro construction site beneath the flyover.