Two sites shortlisted for Bengaluru’s second airport

Bengaluru: Two sites have been shortlisted for Bengaluru’s proposed second airport, and the proposal will be sent to the Airport Authority of India before February 17, Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil said on Saturday. Indicating that two proposals may be sent to the AAI, the Minister made it clear that the site selection will be based on “merit” and will not be a political decision.

According to reports the state government is said to have zeroed in on Nelamangala and Kanakapura Road as the possible sites for Bengaluru’s second airport.

“No confusion regarding the second airport, we have shortlisted two among four sites and had one round of briefing regarding it to the Chief Minister. We will have another round of briefing to the Chief Minister and if possible, either before the Global Investors Meet or one or two days after that, we will send the proposal to the Airport Authority of India,” Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is no need for any confusion as he is personally monitoring it. “The site for the airport will be chosen based on merit, keeping in mind the interest of the state, its people, the city of Bengaluru, and businesses here. It won’t be a political decision,” he added.

Stating that the proposal regarding the second airport will be sent to the Airport Authority of India, probably before February 17, and it will be made public, Patil said, “We may send one or two proposals. Airport Authority of India will then screen it and will inform us which place is suitable, there are processes for it.”

“In case the AAI okays both the sites, we (state government) will have to choose one of them, keeping the interest of the state in mind. We may give land, but investors will also have to come for it, and they will look for viability. All this will be considered,” he said, adding that land has to be provided by the state government, and it may cost Rs 10,000 crore.

Noting the exclusivity clause or preference clause of the Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli will end by 2033, and that airport’s capacity of hundred million passengers will be achieved by 2030, the Minister said, “with a good intention we have started early preparations. If we start now, it will need seven to eight years.”

Not wanting to reveal the two sites shortlisted, in response to a question, he said, “Parameshwara (Home Minister) may be seeking for the second airport to come up towards Tumakuru side, others may suggest for other places, it is their right, but when we decide, it will be based on merit.” Pointing out that there are several parameters for any airport to come up and all of them will be taken into account, Patil further said that once the site is chosen, the yardsticks based on which the decision was made will be clearly and transparently stated in public.