Two young engineering grads turn 'shares' in stock trading

Bengaluru: Havenspire, a start-up co-founded by two youngsters, can be called the youngest co-founders in the stock trading coaching business. It is a community-based stock trading training startup that helps people learn to trade and makes them expert traders in the stock market. While there are many e-learning platforms coaching students on academics, here are two youngsters, Ritvik Vipin and Akash Jayan, whose e-learning startup aims at filling the financial education gap in Indian education system.

These youngsters, during their days at campus, had realized and demonstrated the potential of financial knowledge in liberating oneself financially. They just not only learned how to trade right at the stock market but also started helping many students understand the nitty gritty of trading. And that's how the foundation for Havenspire was laid. These two youngsters have now set out to help others craft their success stories in stock trading.

23-year-old Ritvik Vipin, joined VIT to study mechanical engineering like any other student after 12th standard. Though he was aware that stock trading was a way of making money easily, his passion for stock trading took its shape during his engineering course. He spent several years watching YouTube videos, trying to learn ways to trade and got into the hobby too deep. As an engineering student at VIT, his flexible timings were allowed him leisure to invest time in learning the stock trading and eventually become a master in it.

"I spent long hours trying to learn the tricks of stock trading on YouTube. Though they seemed real initially, I always ended up in losses. Soon I realized that experience was better teacher than YouTube video lessons. Then I started to learn stock trading through the trial and error method. It was from then I saw real growth and started making profits," says Ritvik.

His craze for stock trading had taken such deep roots that Rs 7,000 his parents had sent him every month for his expenditure, he would spend as much as 90 percent of it on trading. It didn't take too long for him to start making profits. He had earned about Rs 7 lakh in a matter of six months and also lost Rs 1.2 lakh in a matter of one day. He soon realised that the space at the hostel was too small for his operations. He soon moved into a rented room. His roommate Akash Jayan (23) who shared the same passion joined hands with Ritvik who founded Havenspire in January 2019 which was eventually incorporated on December 13, 2019. "Before Akash came into Havenspire, it was really hard for me to run the company alone. Akash made everything organised and structured," Ritvik recalls.

Akash Jayan, CEO) of Havenspire, and an engineering graduate, has become a constant support to Vipin in running the business. Akash like Ritvik also spent a lot of time understanding stock trading and balancing his studies. Forced by family circumstances and peer pressure he had to join KPMG as a risk analyst though his heart was in stock trading and dreamed of starting something of his own and secretly started working on building Havenspire.

His family that was unaware of his association with Havenspire, set their face against his plans after he revealed the secret a month later. Everyone was against his idea of quitting a cosy corporate job. But his father, who knew that the decision was already made, didn't say anything. Now that everything is going well, everyone is happy.

These two students of VIT who built the company from the scratch have now built a team where almost everyone is their classmates at VIT. The company has 28 employees out of whom 25 are below 24 years of age.

"Indian education system doesn't teach about managing your money, investing for your future, where to invest, etc... it's a commonly known fact that if you wish to get rich, you gotta learn to invest, I experienced this when I had some extra money with me and had no clue what to do with it. I ended up spending it on unnecessary things while I could have used it to make more money," says Akash.