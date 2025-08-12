  • Menu
Uber launches premium pickup zones at airport
Bengaluru: Uber announced on Monday that it has launched dedicated premium pickup zones for its Uber Black and Uber Comfort services at Kempegowda International Airport here. According to a press release from the company, the new zones provide seamless access to Uber’s premium ride categories, featuring enhanced amenities and on-the-ground assistance.

The launch marks its first-ever Uber Black zone at an airport in India, reinforcing its position as a premium mobility provider at one of the country’s key aviation hubs. “Bangalore airport is one of the busiest and most important in India. With the introduction of Uber Black pickup zones for Uber Black and Uber Comfort, we are enhancing the travel experience from the moment passengers step out of the terminal,” said Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia.

