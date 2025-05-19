Udupi authorities revoke licences of shops selling tobacco near schools

Udupi: In a decisive step to curb tobacco consumption among youth, the Udupi district administration has revoked licences of 12 shops for selling tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions—an offence under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K, who chaired the district-level review meeting on COTPA enforcement on Thursday, said the crackdown followed complaints of violations near 38 schools and colleges. “Despite clear legal restrictions, we continue to receive reports of tobacco sales near campuses. This poses a serious risk to student health and will not be tolerated,” the DC said.

Of the 12 shops penalised, 11 were located in Manipal and one in Byndoor taluk. Officials have been directed to intensify inspections and identify other violators. “Local bodies must act swiftly, and repeat offenders will face legal consequences,” the DC warned.

Beyond commercial enforcement, the district has been pushing for broader tobacco-free initiatives. Kodi Bengre has been officially declared a tobacco-free village, while similar declarations are in progress in other areas. In the residential sector, three apartment complexes—Classical Nest in Udupi, Panchami Residency, and Ganga Paradise in Karkala—have received recognition as tobacco-free housing societies.

The DC emphasised that enforcement must be supported by community awareness. “Parents must play a key role in safeguarding children from tobacco addiction. Prevention begins at home,” she said. She called for coordinated awareness campaigns involving local elected representatives and Panchayat Development Officers.

In April alone, district authorities booked 71 cases under COTPA, collecting 11,400 in penalties. An additional 11 cases were registered at the district government hospital, with fines amounting to Rs1,100. The DC has instructed officials to conduct regular raids to ensure compliance.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K, Additional SP PA Hegade, Kundapur Deputy Conservator of Forests K Ganapathy, and other senior officials.