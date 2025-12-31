Understanding Neuroblastoma: The Cancer That Affects Infants and Toddlers

Bengaluru: Parenthood is often a vigil of observation. We watch for the first smile, the first step, and the first word. But along with these milestones, there is a quieter, more anxious vigilance, checking for fevers in the middle of the night or worrying about a lingering cough. For most parents, these worries are fleeting. But for a small, significant number of families in India, a vague symptom like a swollen belly or persistent fatigue masks a far more complex reality.

In the landscape of paediatric health, few conditions are as deceptive as neuroblastoma. It is a cancer of the nerve cells, primarily affecting infants and toddlers, often silently taking root before a child even learns to walk. While paediatric cancers account for only a small share of overall cancer cases, their impact on families is profound because early symptoms often mimic harmless childhood issues—fatigue, irritability, tummy aches or unexplained fevers. This symptom overlap can mask the condition in its early stages, allowing it to progress unnoticed. The challenge, therefore, is not just clinical but awareness-driven: recognising that persistent, unusual symptoms deserve timely medical evaluation. The path to better outcomes begins with empowering parents to trust their instincts when “something just doesn’t feel right,” and seeking guidance early.

What Exactly Is Neuroblastoma?

Neuroblastoma develops from immature nerve cells, usually in the abdomen, but it can also appear near the spine, chest, or neck. It is one of the most common cancers found in infancy. Indian health authorities and paediatric oncology sources note that the disease tends to behave differently depending on the age of the child and the stage at which it is detected. Some forms progress quickly, while others slow down or even show signs of naturally settling. This variation is why timely medical attention is crucial.

Why Does Neuroblastoma Occur?

The exact cause remains unclear, but doctors explain that neuroblastoma arises when developing nerve cells grow abnormally. Unlike many adult cancers, lifestyle has little to do with its onset. There is no known action by parents that triggers this illness. No diet choice, no environmental exposure that caregivers can be blamed for. This is important to highlight, because many families struggle with guilt when faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis. In most cases, the cause lies in changes within the developing nerve tissue, changes that cannot be predicted or prevented.

How Neuroblastoma Shows Itself: Early Signs Caregivers Must Notice

Neuroblastoma can begin quietly, with symptoms that mimic common childhood issues. This makes awareness essential.

Common early signs include:

A firm swelling or mass in the abdomen

. Unexplained irritability or fatigue

. Loss of appetite or poor feeding

. Persistent bone pain, often mistaken for growing pains

.Eye changes, such as drooping eyelids or dark circles

.Difficulty breathing if the tumour presses on the chest

Government cancer education portals emphasise that symptoms differ depending on where the tumour originates. For example, tumours in the chest may cause breathing difficulty, while those near the spine may affect movement.

(Authored by Dr. Lagudu Perraju Bhaskar Bhuvan, Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Center - Vizag)