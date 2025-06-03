Union Ministers, MPs must safeguard state’s interests: DKS

Bengaluru: In view of Maharashtra CM raising objection to increasing height of Alamatti dam, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday called upon the Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka to safeguard state’s interests.

“As per the Krishna Tribunal’s order, Karnataka can increase the height of Alamatti dam to 524 meters. Maharashtra, which was quiet when the order was pronounced, has suddenly written a letter to our CM objecting to it. I appeal to all the Union Ministers and MPs with folded hands to protect state’s interest in this,” the DCM, who also handles Irrigation portfolio, said addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha.

“Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to our CM Siddaramaiah on May 9 raising objection to increasing the height of Alamatti dam. Stating that Sangli and Kolhapur districts would face flooding if the height of the dam is raised, the letter has asked for re-evaluating the plan. This letter is a shock to us. Maharashtra had never raised objection to this project till now. They had not raised any issues when the Tribunal passed its judgement in 2010. Maharashtra had even submitted an affidavit to the Tribunal seeking increasing Alamatti height but it is opposing it all of a sudden.

“This project is our right accorded by the Krishna Tribunal. Our CM will give a reply to the letter by the Maharashtra CM. Union Minister V Somanna is part of Union Jal Shakthi ministry. Alamatti project is needed for the state, we don’t want friction with our neighbouring state. The cost escalation is very due to delay in this project. We would need Rs 1 lakh crore for land acquisition for this project,” he said.

“Flooding in Maharashtra is their internal matter and they need to fix it. We will meet the PM and the Union Jal Shakthi Minister and put pressure regarding this. Karnataka has been waiting for a Gazette notification for increasing Alamatti height since 2013. How long should we wait? We will share the letter from Maharashtra CM and our reply to that to all our MPs.”

Asked if Maharashtra CM’s letter has a political motive, he said, “I don’t want to get into that now, I will only speak for our state’s interest. There is no scientific basis for the letter. Increasing Alamatti dam is our right and we appeal to all parties concerned to let us execute the project.”