Unseasonal rains trigger vegetable price hike across K’taka

Bengaluru: Theimpact of Cyclone Montha, which recently struck neighbouring states, has led to heavy unseasonal rainfall across several districts of Karnataka, causing widespread damage to crops and sending vegetable prices soaring.

Following torrential rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, parts of Karnataka — including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur, Kolar, and Ramanagara — also witnessed heavy downpours. Farmers say large portions of their vegetable crops were destroyed, leading to a shortage in supply and skyrocketing market prices.

Consumers, already burdened by inflation, are now feeling the pinch at vegetable markets. Many are cutting down their purchases drastically, opting to buy half or quarter quantities instead of a full kilo. Traders, on the other hand, lament that the lack of buyers is causing them significant losses despite the high prices.

“Prices have gone up, but customers are not buying. Business has dropped sharply,” said a vegetable vendor at Bengaluru’s KR Market.

Vegetable prices in Bengaluru (per kg):

Drumstick: ₹140–₹150; Peas (farm): ₹260–₹270; Beans: ₹90–₹100; Onion: ₹40–₹50; Ridge gourd: ₹100–₹120; Ginger: ₹100–₹110; Carrot: ₹90–₹100; Pigeon peas: ₹80–₹100; Green chilli: ₹80–₹100; Tomato: ₹30–₹40; Potato: ₹50–₹60; Snake gourd: ₹50–₹60; Brinjal: ₹60–₹70; Lady’s finger: ₹70–₹80; Beetroot: ₹70–₹80; Cauliflower: ₹80–₹90; Capsicum: ₹80–₹90.

With the cyclone’s aftereffects still lingering, agricultural experts warn that it may take weeks for supplies to normalize and prices to stabilise.