UPHC receives 12 ‘e-Sanjeevini’ electric scooters as donation

Bengaluru: Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas, Rotary HSR and iValue Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, have donated 12 'e-Sanjeevini' electric two-wheelers to Urban Primary Health Centres in BBMP's East Zone.

The Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas had donated 2 'e-Sanjeevini' electric scooters to UPHCs in Sanjayanagar ward on a pilot project. After finding the project successful, it has donated further 12 electric two-wheelers to UPHCs.

Addressing the event, MLA Byrathi Suresh said that, "Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas is an organization which is helping the people a lot. It has also worked with BBMP during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, it has extended its 'e-Sanjeevini' project to the UPHCs in East Zone of BBMP and earlier this project was launched at the UPHC in Sanjayanagar. The social work which is being done by the organization is laudable."

Speaking on the occasion, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that, the 'e-Sanjeevini' project which was started in Sanjayanagar UPHC in order to provide medical service to the needy in quick manner, now, has been extended to the UPHCs in Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar and Shivajinagar in east zone. It will be extended further to other zones too.

"Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas, Rotary HSR and iValue infoSolutions pvt. Ltd have donated 12 'e-sanjeevini' electric two wheelers. The work done by these organization in laudable", Gaurav Gupta said.

Sanjayanagara UPHC had already got 2 'e-sanjeevini' two wheelers. Now, these 12 'e-sanjeevini' two wheelers will be helpful for east zone to provide medical service in rural areas. Health care services through door-to-door visits can be ensured through this. UPHC personnel, NNM, Paramedical personnel and ASHAs will use these vehicles for Immunization, vaccination, special health camps, Nutrition programs, Anganawadi inspections, Surveys and such many activities, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Byrathi Suresh, Zonal Commissioner Manoj Jain, Zonal Joint Commissioner Shilpa, Medical Officer of Health Dr Veda, Rotary International District Governor 3190 Rtn Fazal Mahmood, President of Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas Rtn Shankar Subramanian, Rotary Bengaluru HSR. President Rtn KCN Reddy and iValue infoSolutions pvt. Ltd, CFO, Swaroop were present on the occasion.