Uttara Kannada BJP MP warns ‘many more mosques may be destroyed’
Ananth Kumar Hegde, the MP for Uttara Kannada, has made contentious remarks before, and this is just before the Lok Sabha elections
Karwar: Ananth Kumar Hegde, the MP for Uttara Kannada, has made contentious remarks before, and this is just before the Lok Sabha elections. Known for making controversial statements, the MP raised the prospect of othermosquesmosques across the nation being destroyed with the same intent as what happened to the Babri Mosque.
Meanwhile, the oldest political party in the nation, the Congress, has revealed some fascinating details regarding a purported curse on the Gandhi family. Although the authenticity of Hegde’s statements is questionable, he described the Gopashtami curse on the Gandhi family in detail at a Kumta meeting with BJP workers.
Hegde related a historical event that happened when Indira Gandhi was prime minister and there was a big push to outlaw the killing of cows.
The movement attracted thousands of saints, and Indira Gandhi was present at Golibar. Hegde declared, “Hundreds of cows were shot and killed during this time, in addition to the tens of thousands of saints who lost their lives.” He continued by telling the story of a curse given to Indira Gandhi during the movement, quoting a Swamiji who said, “The blood of a saint has been shed; we forgive it if necessary.” Nevertheless, he killed a cow, and even God is unable to pardon such an act. On the day of Gopashtami, your clan will end.”
Hegde claimed that this curse came to pass on Gopastami when Indira Gandhi was assassinated and Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash. Later, on Gopashtami, a bombing claimed the life of Rajiv Gandhi as well. It is important to note that Hegde later corrected himself after mentioning Rahul Gandhi rather than Rajiv Gandhi at first. The claim that the Gandhi family is cursed by Gopashtami has generated debate, even though Ananth Kumar Hegde’s veracity is still in doubt. During that same meeting, Hegde not only alluded to the destruction of mosques but also said that the Babri Masjid’s destruction was only the beginning.
The Gandhi family’s curse is still valid: According to a fact check, Gopashtami did not fall on the days that Sanjay, Indira, and Rajiv Gandhi passed away. Sanjay Gandhi passed away on June 23, 1980 (Dashami), Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 (Ashtami), and Gopashtami in 1991 fell on November 14.
But Indira Gandhi did pass away on Gopastami—more precisely, on October 31, 1984. Even though the dates are off, it is argued that the curse associated with Karpatri Maharaj manifested differently. Indira Gandhi’s political legacy ended with Rajiv Gandhi’s rise to power, and her daughters-in-law, Sonia and Maneka, pursued other professions. However, some contend that Indira Gandhi was the target of the curse specifically.
Ananth Kumar Hegde’s controversial remarks have generated controversy and interest as the political landscape heats up ahead of the next elections, adding another level of complexity to the ongoing political
conversation.