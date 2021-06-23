Vaccination camp for public at Orion Mall

Bengaluru: Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway is organising a Covid vaccination camp in association with Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur. The vaccination will be conducted on Friday for general public, between 11 am and 5 pm.

Two versions of the Covid vaccine will be available, namely Covishield, which will cost Rs 780 and Covaxin, which will cost Rs 1410. Vaccination will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, till stocks last. In order to maintain social distance and avoid crowding, Orion Mall has given the option for the public to register in six different one-hour time slots between 11 am to 5 pm.

Those wishing to vaccinate themselves can get further details on +919900052295 or register on https://forms.gle/t5VPzYjrSiTFQUQCA after suitably registering on the government's Cowin portal.