Vaccine must for cardiac patients
Dr Mukul R Fulmali, consultant cardiologist, Prakriya Hospitals, Benguluru while speaking to The Hans India correspondent Aksheev Thakur clarifies the common doubts of the cardiac patients on the impact of vaccines on them. At a time when rumours are being circulated on the Social media with regards to Covid Fulmali responds to the questions bothering many.
➢ Do cardiac patients need Covid vaccine?
Ans: Yes you definitely need Covid vaccine.
➢ Are Cardiac patients more at risk of getting Covid?
Ans : No cardiac patient are not at more risk of getting Covid
➢ Then why should we get vaccinated ?
Ans : Because once you get Covid -19 then the risk of complication and prolonged hospitalisation are much more than healthy people.
➢ If a patient is on Anti-platelets should they stop them before vaccination ?
Ans : No Anti-platelets like Ecosprin, Tigagrelol , Prasugrel need not be stopped before vaccination
➢ So which drug or medications should be stopped before vaccination ?
Ans : Stronger blood thinner also called anticoagulants namely Acitrom, Warfarin Dobigatrin , Abixabim should be stopped three days prior to vaccination
➢ What are the side effect of vaccination ?
Ans : There are small or minor bruise at vaccine site and there are chances of catching fever, bodyache which will away in a day or two
➢ Do we need any treatment for that ?
Ans : Plain paracetamol 650mg twice or thrice a day is sufficient
➢ When do we need to see a doctor ?
Ans : If the bruise increases in size and causes more discomfort.